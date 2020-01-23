Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 12:47

THE BROTHER OF RISHARD BADI UDIN REMANDED

The brother of former minister Rishard Bathiudeen, Rifcan Bathiudeen was remanded until February 6th.



The suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today.



The CID arrested Rifcan Bathiudeen at his home last night.



He was arrested in connection with forcibly claiming a land worth of 24 million rupees in Thalaimannar and preparing a fake deed for the land.



Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna had ordered the CID on October 25th last year to arrest the suspect and produce him before court with immediate effect.



