Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 14:32

Fifty-two housemaids harassed in Kuwait return to the Island

Fifty-two domestic workers who had been harassed by homeowners in Kuwait returned to the country today.



The airport Hiru correspondent stated that they returned to the country from Kuwait on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 230.



They have lodged a complaint at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment at the airport and returned home.