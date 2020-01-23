Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 14:30

Azath Salley before the Presidential Commission

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley is providing a statement to the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate into the Easter Sunday Terrorist Attack.



A spokesperson for the Commission told the Hiru news team that they are obtaining further calcifications to the statements provided on Tuesday before the Commission.



Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has come to the Presidential Commission at around 11 am to provide a statement.



Azath Salley was summoned on Monday to testify before the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate into the Terrorist Attack on Easter Sunday.



The Presidential Commission also questioned Azath Salley about the statements made to the Parliamentary Select Committee that had been appointed to investigate the Easter Attack and since he has made contradicting statements, the commission proceeded to document them.



Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been strongly reprimanded by the Commission for acting aggressively while he was giving evidence yesterday.



The Chairman of the commission, Appeal Court Judge Janak de Silva has stated that if he is not following the directives of the Commission, action will be initiated to penalize him.



Therefore, a Presidential Commission spokesman said that steps will be taken today to question former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley in this regard.



In addition, Theldeniya ASP Gamini Tennakoon has also been summoned today to give evidence in this regard.



Meanwhile, the father of billionaire businessman Mohammed Ibrahim Insaf Ahmed who was involved in the suicide bombing at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, and six others have been remanded until the 31st of this month after being produced in court following an eight-month detention order.



This was after they were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate yesterday. The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department in connection with the suicide bombing in Dematagoda on Easter Sunday and detained under the prevention of terrorism act.



The order was given when they were produced in court after the questioning process while on detention orders was complete.