Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 13:17

The state ministry of agriculture has been removed from the private building in Rajagiriya this morning as the first step in re establishing the Agriculture Ministry at the Govijana Mandhiraya instead of being housed at the controversial private building in Rajagiriya.

The State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickramanayaka made this statement in response to a query raised by JVP Leader and Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake.