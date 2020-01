Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 14:33

Person arrested with live ammunition

A person has been arrested with live ammunition in the Sennalgrammaya area in Samanthurai.



When inspecting a home, 52 live bullets for a 5.5mm firearm, 12 bullets of 7.5mm firearm, more than a kilogram of lead balls and pieces, 600 grams of gun powder, a removed piece of a detonator and a hunting gun was found.