A+Committee+to+probe+regarding+SLTB

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 14:40

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has appointed a committee to look into various incidents of misconduct in the depot under them.

A statement issued by the ministry states that the Minister of Transport Services, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Ministry Secretary Gamini Seneviratne to appoint a committee.

The committee has been requested to submit its report within two weeks after investigations into the allegations and complaints made against SLTB is conducted.

Tilakaratne Bandara, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Transport is to be appointed as the Chairman of this Committee.