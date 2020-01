Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 15:49

Three prison officers and 9 suspects have been hospitalized after a prison bus met with an accident in the Kaluwilapatana area in Ambanpola, Kurunegala.



The police media unit stated that the accident had taken place this afternoon when the bus carrying the suspects from the Galgamuwa Courts to the Mahawa Prison had collided with a lorry and toppled.

The injured have been admitted to the Galgamuwa Hospital and the driver of the lorry has been arrested.