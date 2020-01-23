Dates+fixed+for+hearing+of+the+Petition+against+garbage+disposal+at+Muthurajawela+

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 16:02

The Supreme Court today decided to hear the Fundamental Rights petition filed challenging the disposal of garbage at the Muthurajawela sanctuary.



Accordingly, a three-member bench headed by Supreme Court Judge Sisira de Abrew ordered that the hearing of the petition to be fixed for May 28.

The Supreme Court earlier issued an interim injunction to the authorities, including the Colombo Municipal Council, preventing garbage being dumped to the Muthurajawela sanctuary until the hearing of the petition is completed.

The petition has been filed by 35 residents living around the Muthurajawela sanctuary.