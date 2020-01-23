Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 16:04

CID QUESTIONS SHANI ABEYSEKERA FOR 6 HOURS

The CID recorded a statement from its former director Shani Abeysekera for nearly 6 hours today.



The statement is being recorded today with regard to the ongoing investigation in connection with the alleged abduction of Swiss Embassy local staffer, Garnia Banister.



Meanwhile, the CID revealed before the court last Tuesday that a journalist attached to Lake House Darisha Bastians had made several calls to Garnia Banister during the period in which Garnia was allegedly abducted.