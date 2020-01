Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 16:04

Shani Abeysekara provides statements to the CID for nearly 6 hours

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Shani Abeysekara who has been suspended, has left the CID after providing statements before them for nearly six hours.



He arrived at the CID this morning according to a court order at around 9.15 am to provide a statement in relation to the investigation into the alleged abduction of the Swiss embassy officer Garnier Bannister.