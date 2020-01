Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 17:27

A former Zonal Education Director in Nikaweratiya has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 200,000

This was when the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court today.

The former Zonal Education Director has demanded a bribe of Rs.300,000 to provide a young female employment in a state bank and was arrested by the bribery commission officials while she was accepting Rs 200,000 as part of the bribe.