Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 17:27

The husband of the murdered Jaffna Medical student, who is an Army soldier was arrested yesterday, for stabbing his wife to death with a sharp weapon.



He was remanded until the 6th of February.

This was when the suspect was produced today before Jaffna Magistrate S. Peter Paul.

The deceased is a 29-year-old girl from Beruwala and her husband was attached to an Army camp in the Paranthan area in Jaffna.