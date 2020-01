Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 17:30

Due to a protest near the Aluthgama railway station, the operation of the coastal railway line has been disrupted.Our correspondent reported stating that a person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a motorbike collided with a train at an unprotected railway crossing near the Aluthgama railway station.It is reported that the residents of the area are engaged in a protest after the accident.