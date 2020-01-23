Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 17:45

AG instructs police to obtain an arrest warrant on judge Gihan Pilapitiya

The Attorney-general has instructed the Colombo Crime division to obtain a warrant and arrest the interdicted Judge Gihan Pilapitiya



The Attorney general’s department has also informed the Colombo Crime Division to immediately obtain technical evidence from the relevant telecommunication companies on the telephone conversations made by MP Ranjan Ramanayake with the judges.



He has advised to get a court order and collect the telephone numbers of Gihan Pilapitiya, Dhammika Hemapala and Padmini Ranawaka and gather the necessary data from the telecommunication companies.



