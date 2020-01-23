Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 17:45

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL INSTRUCTS COLOMBO CRIME DIVISION TO ARREST JUDGE GIHAN PILAPITIYA

1,076

Views

The Attorney-general has instructed the Colombo Crimes division to obtain a warrant and arrest the interdicted Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.



The Attorney general’s department has also informed the Colombo Crimes Division to immediately obtain technical evidence from the relevant telecommunication companies on the telephone conversations made by MP Ranjan Ramanayake with the judges.



He has advised to get a court order and collect the telephone numbers of Gihan Pilapitiya, Dhammika Hemapala and Padmini Ranawaka and gather the necessary data from the telecommunication companies.



