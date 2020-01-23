HiruNews
Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 18:02
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight

This news telecast is available live on You Tube

More audio tape recordings of Ranjan has come out
Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 13:33
International News
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for ZimbabweHiruNews
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Rocky Johnson has died
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
