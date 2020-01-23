Home
Asia Broadcasting Home
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Picture Story
Your Opinion
Political Talks
Rasa Katha
Hot Video
Business
Sports
Entertainment
TV News
Hiru TV News 6.55 PM
Hiru TV News 9.55 PM
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
Hard Talk
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Balaya
Salakuna
Classifieds
Hiru Videos
Hiru Gossip
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
Awards
Contact Us
iReport
Advertise with us
Local News
International News
Business News
Sports News
Entertainment News
X
Follow Us On
Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 18:02
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
77
Views
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON
ANDROID
&
APPLE
HOT VIDEO
More audio tape recordings of Ranjan has come out
Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 13:33
More Hot Videos...
Share
764 Views
International News
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Read More
Share
332 Views
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
Share
330 Views
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
Read More
Share
872 Views
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Read More
Share
3,367 Views
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
Read More
Share
401 Views
See All
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
Share
60 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
143 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
154 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Share
90 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
Share
447 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
Share
13,416 Views
Follow Us On
MOST VIEWED NEWS
A “Man” gives birth at the Matara General Hospital
PRESIDENTIAL COMMISSION SEVERELY WARNS AS AZATH SALLY GIVES FALSE EVIDENCE
Husband remanded for murdering medical student
Saman Ratnapriya to be appointed for the vacant seat in parliament due to the resignation of Dr. Jayampathi Wickremaratne
Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled tape recordings - Deputy Speaker informs Parliament
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
Share
382 Views
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Share
317 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
Share
246 Views
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Share
310 Views
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
Share
944 Views
See All
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Read More
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
358 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Share
511 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
529 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
281 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
590 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
346 Views
75,268 Views
25,487 Views
53,588 Views
11 Views
120,342 Views
Top