Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 21:41

Exercise equality to all during arrests - President advises the police

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given out instructions to the Acting IGP to treat all prisoners equally and not to give in to any influence.



The President reiterated that no arrests should be carried out due to hidden interests.



The importance of carrying out ones duties without any influence was also highlighted in instructions communicated to the Acting IGP through the President’s Secretary.



The Acting IGP has been advised to ensure due process is being followed especially when arrested public representatives and had advised him to obtain Attorney General’s advice if required.