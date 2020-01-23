Special+committee+to+provide+recommendations+for+the+arrest+of+justice+Gihan+Pilapitiya

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 21:59

Attorney General, Dappula De Livera has ordered the arrest of suspended Embilipitiya high court judge, Gihan Pilapitiya upon obtaining a warrant.



A special committee of 5 comprising 3 DIG’S, has been appointed to carry out the orders given to the CCD.

Police media spokespersons office noted that the acting IGP CD Wickramaratne had appointed the special committee.

Further the Attorney general informed the CCD to work towards obtaining technical evidence on judges who were in conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake, and to expedite the process on obtaining these technical evidence from the respective service providers.

