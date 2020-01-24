Close relative of a “Uru Juwa” arrested in Navagamuwa

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:29

A close relative of Dineth Melan Mambula alias Urujuwa, one of the main organized criminals who is remanded in Prison, has been arrested with heroin in Dedigamuwa, Navagamuwa.

He was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a raid conducted in the area yesterday. The STF seized 1.850 grams of heroin from the suspect.

It has been revealed during interrogations, that the suspect under the directive of Urujuwa has been involved in extortion of money from service providers and transport agents in Hanwella, Ranala and Navagamuwa areas.