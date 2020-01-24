HiruNews
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 9:23
Letter from the Speaker to the Governor of the Central Bank
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has sent a letter to the Governor of the Central Bank requesting him to submit the forensic audit reports to Parliament including the annexures, immediately.

The Speaker has informed the Governor of the Central Bank yesterday through the Secretary General of Parliament that the five forensic audit reports on Central Bank bonds are incomplete without them.

These reports include the findings of the forensic audit conducted by the Central Bank in accordance with the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the issue of Treasury Bonds.

Government and Opposition MPs have stated in Parliament several times that the reports were incomplete.

