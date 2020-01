Friday, 24 January 2020 - 9:17

Agriculture Minister Chamal Rajapaksa stated that they will work towards awarding a degree in collaboration with the University of Colombo to thousand farmers who are undergoing training at the Weligatha Tissue Cultivation Center in Hambantota.

The Minister made this observation at a ceremony held at the Agrarian Services Center, Malabe to distribute equipment for the cultivation of neglected paddy lands.