Friday, 24 January 2020 - 9:17

Request not to refuse loan to entrepreneurs based on CRIB information

State Minister of Development Banks and Loan Schemes, Shehan Semasinghe has requested public and private banks not to refuse loans to Small and Medium scale enterprises based on their records at the Credit Information Bureau of Sri Lanka (CRIB).

The Minister made this request during a discussion with the Heads of Institutions coming under the Ministry of Development Banks and Loan Schemes.