Friday, 24 January 2020 - 9:15

Showers expected in several areas in the afternoon

The Meteorology department forecasts thundershowers in several parts of the island this afternoon.

Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the districts of Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

The department further stated that the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and the area from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota could be rough at times.