Friday, 24 January 2020 - 11:06

A father and son have been arrested for assaulting a bus conductor in Arachchikattuwa.

The police stated that the attack had occurred yesterday, due to a conflict in charging the fare in a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

The two suspects have been arrested following a complaint lodged with the police by the conductor of the bus who is a resident of Mannar.

The police stated that the suspects were residents of Buruthakele in Chilaw