Four+suspects+arrested+with+Heroin

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 11:06

Two persons were arrested for the possession of heroin during a raid conducted in the Ambulgaswewa area in Kekirawa.

Police recovered more than 13 grams of heroin. The suspects are residents of the Mankakadawala area.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate's Court today. Meanwhile, a person with heroin has been arrested yesterday at the Belekkade junction in Ratmalana.

Police recovered 2 grams of heroin and the 35-year-old suspect will be produced at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court.

The police media unit stated that a 46-year-old suspect has been arrested for the possession of heroin in the Kantota area in Nittambuwa.