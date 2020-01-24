19+police+officers+including+two+DIGs+transferred

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 11:53

Nineteen senior police officers including two DIGs have been transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Media Division stated that the National Police Commission has approved the transfers on the recommendation of the acting IGP, considering the service needs.

Accordingly, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Division of the Western Province, S.W.M. Senaratne has been transferred to the Jaffna Division and Deputy Inspector General of Police K. Kadupitiya from the Jaffna Division has been transferred to the Southern Division of the Western Province.

The Police Media Division stated that nine senior SSPs and eight SPs have been transferred with immediate effect.