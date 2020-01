Friday, 24 January 2020 - 11:53

Parents of the Madukanda National School in Vavuniya staged a protest in front of the Vavuniya South Zonal Education Office today.

That is, demanding solutions to the shortage of teachers in the school.

According to the Hiru regional correspondent, the Jaffna-Kandy A-9 main road was blocked due to the protest and the protest was dismissed after the education authorities promised to solve the teacher shortage.