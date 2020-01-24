Speaker+confirms+Ranjan+Ramanayaka+has+not+handed+over+voice+recordings

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 11:29

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya confirmed in parliament today that MP Ranjan Ramanayake has not handed over any voice recordings to his office as yet.

The speaker was answering to State Minister Nimal Lanza in parliament this morning.

Meanwhile, a special political party leaders meeting will be held in parliament complex this noon.

At the same time, the constitution council will also meet today consider the appointment of members to national police commission, bribery commission and election commission under the 19th Amendment.

The Council will also discuss the President’s recommendation to appoint Appeal Court chairman Yasantha Kodagoda as a member of the Supreme Court.