Foreign Ministry on alert regarding Sri Lankan Students in Coronavirus affected Wuhan, China

The Ministry of Foreign Relations states that with the spread of coronavirus, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing is obtaining necessary information regarding Sri Lankan students studying in Wuhan, China.

The ministry stated that the embassy in Beijing has confirmed that between 25 and 30 students are studying in Wuhan, China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the students are currently in a protective area and the Embassy is constantly coordinating with them. The ministry stated that steps will be taken to bring them to the Island if there is a need.