Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parks placed under the defense ministry

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 13:26

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parks that were under the Minister Bandula Gunawardena's, Information and Communication Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Ministry have been brought under the purview of the Ministry of Defense.



Accordingly, the Ministry of Defense will be tasked with coordinating with the relevant agencies for the promotion of ICT in the future.

According to the extraordinary gazette notification issued with the signature of the Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Minister Bandula Gunawardena has resigned from the portfolio of Information and Communication Technology from the 17th and he has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Mass Media with immediate effect.