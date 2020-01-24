Friday, 24 January 2020 - 16:36

Committee recommendations on Judge Gihan Pilapitiya to be delivered today

According to police sources, the recommendations of the special committee appointed by the acting IGP to obtain recommendations regarding the arrest of Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who had been interdicted on the instructions of the Attorney General, will be received today.



Sources informed that the committee would meet today and make recommendations in the afternoon.



Accordingly, the Special Committee will recommend the Acting Inspector General of Police whether a warrant is required under advice from the Attorney General for the arrest of former Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.



They have been advised to continue the investigation until such recommendations are received.



A special five-member committee was appointed yesterday comprising of three DIGs to implement the instructions given by Attorney General Dappula de Livera to the Colombo Crimes Division to obtain a warrant and arrest Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who has been interdicted.



According to the police media division acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne has appointed a special committee.



The Committee shall study the extracts of the investigations and make recommendations with regard to the implementation of the Attorney General's instructions.



Attorney General Dappula de Livera instructed to the Colombo Crimes Division yesterday to obtain a warrant and arrest Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who has been interdicted.