New+laws+to+prevent+cyber+crime

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 13:24

The Defence Ministry states that it expects to introduce new laws to prevent cyber crimes as they are on the increase thereby threatening the National defence as well.

It is reported that the ministry has instructed Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team to complete the necessary draft bill.

Meanwhile, officers attached to the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team stated that they have already handed over the draft bill to the Department of Legal Draftsman for further review.

Among the punishable crimes to be included in the new draft bills are Credit Card fraud, revenge, pornography, crimes against property, computer hacking and violation of intellectual property.