Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:49

Former COPE chairman requests the bond forensic audit report to be submitted to court

Former COPE Chairman and JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti stated that the Central Bank forensic audit report on the bond scam should be submitted to court.



The MP stated this while participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.



The MP further stated that the forensic audit was carried out based on a request made during his tenure as COPE Chairman.



Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti stated that this document is sufficient as a witness to a judicial process.