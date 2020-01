Friday, 24 January 2020 - 13:24

Ranil, Karu and Sajith to discuss leadership crisis today and tomorrow

Several meetings to discuss the current leadership crisis of the UNP will be held today and tomorrow.

MP Mujibur Rahaman told a media conference held in Colombo today said that current leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will participate.