Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:48

13 suspects including Commodore D.K.P. Dasanayake, served indictments

13 suspects including Commodore D.K.P. Dasanayake have been served indictments by a three-judge bench special High Court, for aiding and abetting the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths.



The three-judge bench special High Court comprised of Justices Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe.



The court ordered the suspects to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 each and two sureties of Rs. 25,000 each.



Former Navy Commander and Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, who is a suspect in the incident, did not appear in court today and summons were issued for him.



The Hiru correspondent stated that the suspects were ordered to hand over to their Passports to Court.