Two+arrested+for+attempting+to+bribe+railway+supervisory+manager

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:34

Two persons have been arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly attempting to give a bribe of Rs. 40,000 to the railway supervisory manager in Pollonnaruwa.

The suspects had attempted to pay a bribe requesting that the implementation of the law preventing unauthorized constructions and development activities taking place in the Gallalla reserve belonging to the Department of Railways be ignored.



The suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged by the Railway Supervisory Manager to the Bribery Commission