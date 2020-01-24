Mother+and+daughter+killed+in+bus+accident

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:20

A mother and her daughter were killed after being run over by a bus at Kithulgala - Gonagamuwa junction.



The police stated that they were on a trip to Anuradhapura and come to Gonagamuwa junction on a private bus and were trying to get on to another bus.



The police said that they were run over by the same bus they had come into the town. It is reported that brake has malfunctioned in the bus.

The victims were residents of Yatiyantota - Welihelathenna area. The deceased mother is 80 years old and the daughter is 47 years old.