Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:16

Suspect arrested in Bibila-Karadugala shooting incident

A suspect has been arrested for the incident where a woman was shot dead and two others injured due to a family dispute at Karandugala Pitakumbura area in Bibila.



This was while he was hiding in the Nilgala reserve.



The firearm used in the shooting was also recovered.



The suspect had shot his wife's elder sister. The victim’s husband and her 36-year-old daughter were seriously injured.



Our correspondent stated that they are receiving treatment at Bibile Base Hospital.