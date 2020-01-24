Five injured in Ambalantota accident (photographs)

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:29

Five persons including a foreigner were injured in a road accident in the Kirala Kale area in Ambalantota on the Matara-Kataragama main road.The accident had occurred when a SLTB bus heading from Kataragama to Matara collided with a tipper heading in the opposite direction.The foot of a foreigner who was traveling in the bus was severely damaged and three other women and the driver of the bus were also injured.It is reported that the bus has been severely damaged along with the rear portion of the tipper truck.The driver of the tipper has been arrested in connection with the accident and the Ambalantota police is conducting the investigations.