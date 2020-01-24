Added+role+for+the+Presidential+Commission+appointed+to+investigate+political+victimization

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 16:21

A gazette notification has been issued stating that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to look into the political victimization of public officials during the previous government’s tenure should also investigate the CID.

This was issued by the Secretary to the President. Previously, when appointing the Commission of Inquiry, they were directed to investigate whether Public Officers were victimised by the Bribery or Corruption Commission, the Sri Lanka Police, the Financial Crimes Division, and the Police Special Investigation Unit.

The relevant gazette notifies the Commission to inquire into the matter whether public officials have been subjected to any mistreatment from the Criminal Investigation Department .