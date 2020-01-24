Three+suspects+arrested+for+theft+of+gold+jewellery+valued+at+over+2.5+million

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 16:21

The Western Province - Southern Crimes Division have arrested three suspects in the Kosgama area in Avissawella for house break and theft of jewellery.

This was regarding an investigation into the robbery of a house at Boralesgamuwa on the 22nd of October last year involving the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 million.

A stolen gold necklace and mobile phone were found in their possession of the suspects and it has been revealed that the stolen jewellery have been sold to various people.

The suspects, aged 34 and 46, were arrested yesterday and are residents of Puwakpitiya and Akarawita areas.