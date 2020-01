Friday, 24 January 2020 - 15:48

Lawyer Ajith Prasanna remanded for contempt of court

Convener of the “Mawbima Venuven Ranwiruwo’ association, Retired Major General, Attorney at Law Ajith Prasanna has been remanded until the 7th of this month for charges on contempt of court during a press conference.



This was when he was produced before the Colombo High Court today.



The Criminal Investigation Department had lodged complaints with the court regarding this incident.