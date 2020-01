Friday, 24 January 2020 - 16:34

The Constitutional Council has approved the appointment of the President of the Court of Appeal, Judge Yasantha Kodagoda, as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

The President had recommended his name to the Constitutional Council as a judge of the Supreme Court, for the position vacated by the death of former Supreme Court Judge Prasanna Jayawardena.

Meanwhile Constitutional Council approves the appointment of Appeal Court Judge A H M D Nawaz as Chairman of the Appeal Court