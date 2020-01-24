Home
Asia Broadcasting Home
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Picture Story
Your Opinion
Political Talks
Rasa Katha
Hot Video
Business
Sports
Entertainment
TV News
Hiru TV News 6.55 PM
Hiru TV News 9.55 PM
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
Hard Talk
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Balaya
Salakuna
Classifieds
Hiru Videos
Hiru Gossip
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
Awards
Contact Us
iReport
Advertise with us
Local News
International News
Business News
Sports News
Entertainment News
X
Follow Us On
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 17:08
Special traffic plan around Independence Square for Independence Day rehearsals
160
Views
Special traffic plan will be implemented around Independence Square, Colombo 7, on January 26, 31, Feb. 2 & 3, due to Independence Day rehearsals
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON
ANDROID
&
APPLE
HOT VIDEO
CID QUESTIONS SHANI ABEYSEKERA FOR 6 HOURS
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 8:16
More Hot Videos...
Share
367 Views
International News
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Read More
Share
416 Views
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
Share
358 Views
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
Read More
Share
896 Views
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Read More
Share
3,382 Views
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
Read More
Share
411 Views
See All
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
Share
87 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
154 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
169 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Share
99 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
Share
456 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
Share
13,573 Views
Follow Us On
MOST VIEWED NEWS
The Child born to the patient that was hospitalized as a male in the Matara Hospital, refuses Child
Foreign Ministry on alert regarding Sri Lankan Students in Coronavirus affected Wuhan, China
Chairman of HIRU Rayynor Silva challenges Ranjan and Hirunika not to hide behind parliament privileges and to make statements outside parliament if they can
Lawyer Ajith Prasanna remanded for contempt of court
Mother and daughter killed in bus accident
Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:59
Share
229 Views
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
Share
504 Views
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Share
330 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
Share
267 Views
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Share
327 Views
See All
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Read More
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
382 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Share
534 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
546 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
292 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
600 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
446 Views
75,481 Views
25,537 Views
53,654 Views
14 Views
120,441 Views
Top