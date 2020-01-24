Friday, 24 January 2020 - 17:43

2394 arrested during a special operation carried out by the police

Police arrested 2394 suspects, including those who were on warrants, during a four-hour special operation carried out last night.



The operation was carried out to cover all police divisions in the country from 11 pm to 3 am today.



During the operation 1,466 persons who were on warrants for various offenses an avoiding the police, 191 suspects involved in various criminal activity and 737 suspicious persons were arrested.



These individuals will be produced before courts according to their respective police divisions.



According to the Police 14,087 officers participated in this special operation.