Friday, 24 January 2020 - 18:51

President advices heads of institutions to safeguard the people’s trust

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested the heads of public enterprises to assist him in safeguarding the trust the people placed on him in the last presidential election.



Addressing a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat, President Rajapaksa said that achieving a rapid economic growth should be the prime responsibility of all government institutions.



Meanwhile, the president has appointed retired Major General Nanda Mallawaarachchi as the director-general of the Multipurpose Development Task Force.



