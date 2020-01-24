HiruNews
Six dead in Rot am See attack
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 19:25
Six dead in Rot am See attack
Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German town of Rot am See.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after the attack, reportedly in a building close to the railway station.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg said initial indications suggested there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shooting, they said.

The Bild website reported that those killed in the attack were family members, but there was no confirmation from police.
