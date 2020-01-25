Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:41

At least 14 dead as buildings collapse owing to Trukey earthquake

At least 14 people have been killed and hundreds hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.



The 6.8 magnitude quake, centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province, caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.



Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Iran.



Earthquakes are common in Turkey - about 17,000 people died in a massive quake in the western city of Izmit in 1999.







