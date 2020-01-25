Home
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Coronavirus death toll increases to 41
1,714
Views
The coronavirus which first emerged in China has now spread to Europe, with 2 cases confirmed in France; In China the death toll has increased to 41
Corona-virus spreads to India, Measures taken to prevent spreading it to Sri lanka
Saturday, 25 January 2020
141 Views
International News
At least 14 dead as buildings collapse owing to Trukey earthquake
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:41
At least 14 people have been killed and hundreds hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern...
Read More
145 Views
Six dead in Rot am See attack
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 19:25
Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German...
Read More
104 Views
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Read More
457 Views
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
365 Views
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
Read More
924 Views
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
Wednesday, 22 January 2020
100 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020
157 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020
175 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020
102 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020
460 Views
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
13,671 Views
The Child born to the patient that was hospitalized as a male in the Matara Hospital, refuses Child
Foreign Ministry on alert regarding Sri Lankan Students in Coronavirus affected Wuhan, China
Corona-virus spreads to India, Measures taken to prevent spreading it to Sri lanka
Ajith Prasanna remanded
2394 arrested during a special operation carried out by the police
Mahmudullah critical of Lahore pitch after Bangladesh lose T20I opener
Saturday, 25 January 2020
54 Views
Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
Friday, 24 January 2020
344 Views
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
Wednesday, 22 January 2020
552 Views
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020
343 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
Sunday, 19 January 2020
283 Views
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Read More
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020
391 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020
548 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020
559 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020
307 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020
610 Views
