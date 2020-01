Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 7:43

The government analysts report pertaining to the hard drives, CD’s, unlicensed firearm and bullets found from MP Ranjan Ramanayaka’s residence is to be handed over to courts next week.

The Colombo Crimes Division had handed over the items to the government analysts Department on the 9th of this month.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested over influencing the Judiciary has been remanded until the 29th of this month.